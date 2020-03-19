Number of coronavirus cases grows by 20,700 people for a day

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 20,773 for 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 218,777 cases of coronavirus in 157 countries of the world have been registered.

At least 137,600 people were infected outside China, and in the country itself — 81,137. The highest number of infected is in Italy (35,713), Iran (17,361), Spain (14,769), Germany (12,327), France (9,054) and the USA (9,379).

The number of recovered is also increasing — 84,113 (2,163 for a day). The number of deaths from the virus is 8,810 people (an increase of 862).

First three cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday in Kyrgyzstan. All the infected are residents of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region who came from a mini hajj.

Kazakhstan reported about 35 cases of the virus, Uzbekistan — 15. All these countries closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.