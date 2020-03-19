Prime Minister promises 30 million soms to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will allocate 30 million soms to support health care workers. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told at a parliament meeting.

The head of the Cabinet noted that physicians who are in contact with the infected with coronavirus are at risk.

«Medical workers work for 8,000-9,000 soms. We allocate 30 million in support. They are in a difficult situation now. Those who have been in contact with patients cannot see their family and relatives. We all need to support the doctors,» he said.