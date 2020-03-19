15:58
Omurbek Babanov to allocate 5 million soms to support doctors and pensioners

Former leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party Omurbek Babanov will allocate 5 million soms to support doctors and pensioners. He posted on Instagram.

«We are obliged to support the fight against coronavirus at all levels — from ordinary citizens to businessmen. I consider it my civic duty to render all possible assistance to our people today. Therefore, we decided to allocate 5 million soms, 3 million of which will be transferred to support our valiant doctors to the account of the Ministry of Health and 2 million soms — to 2,000 pensioners for medicines — 1,000 soms each,» he posted.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Дорогие кыргызстанцы! Наша страна и весь мир вынуждены противостоять страшному недугу. Для нас это очень большое испытание на сплоченность и мудрость! Мы все должны объединиться как никогда и победить эту чуму! Мы обязаны поддержать борьбу с коронавирусом на всех уровнях от простых граждан до бизнесменов. Сегодня и я считаю своим гражданским долгом оказать посильную помощь нашему народу. Поэтому мы приняли решение выделить 5 млн сомов, из которых на поддержку наших доблестных Врачей будет перечислено 3 млн сомов на расчетный счет Минздрава и 2 млн сомов 2000 пенсионерам на лекарства по 1 000 сом! Мы обязательно выстоим этот период и выйдем ещё сильнее!!! Пусть Всевышний Аллах поможет нам и всему человечеству одолеть и пройти это испытание! С уважением, Омурбек Бабанов ____________________ Урматтуу Кыргызстандыктар! Биздин өлкөбүз, дүйнө жүзү бул коркунучтуу оору менен алышууга аргасыз. Ынтымагыбызды жана акылмандыгыбызды сынай турган учур болуп жатат! Биз бардыгыбыз башыбызды бириктирип, бул тумоону жеңишибиз керек! Коронавируска каршы күрөштү жөнөкөй жараныбыз да, бизнесменибиз да колдоого алышы керек. Бүгүн элибиз үчүн колдон келген жардамды көрсөтүүнү мен да жарандык милдетим деп эсептейм. Андыктан биз 5 млн сом бөлүүнү чечтик, анын ичинен баатыр Дарыгерлерибиз үчүн Саламаттык сактоо министрлигинин эсебине 3 млн сом бөлүнөт, ал эми 2 млн сом 2000 пенсионерлерибизге 1 000 сомдон дары-дармектери үчүн которулат. Биз сөзсүз бул абалга туруштук берип, мурдагыдан дагы күчтүү чыгабыз!!! Улуу Жараткан Алла бизге жана бүткүл адамзатына ушул сыноодон өтүүгө жардам берсин! Урматым менен, Өмүрбек Бабанов

Публикация от Омурбек Бабанов (@omurbekbabanov)

Omurbek Babanov called on the people of Kyrgyzstan to unite in the fight against the new virus.

The first three cases of coronavirus were previously registered in Kyrgyzstan. The virus was discovered among pilgrims from Suzak district, where emergency situation regime was immediately introduced and all entrances and exits from it were blocked.
