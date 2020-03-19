Omurbek Babanov to allocate 5 million soms to support doctors and pensioners

Former leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party Omurbek Babanov will allocate 5 million soms to support doctors and pensioners. He posted on Instagram.

«We are obliged to support the fight against coronavirus at all levels — from ordinary citizens to businessmen. I consider it my civic duty to render all possible assistance to our people today. Therefore, we decided to allocate 5 million soms, 3 million of which will be transferred to support our valiant doctors to the account of the Ministry of Health and 2 million soms — to 2,000 pensioners for medicines — 1,000 soms each,» he posted.

Omurbek Babanov called on the people of Kyrgyzstan to unite in the fight against the new virus.

The first three cases of coronavirus were previously registered in Kyrgyzstan. The virus was discovered among pilgrims from Suzak district, where emergency situation regime was immediately introduced and all entrances and exits from it were blocked.