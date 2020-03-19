14:27
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Health Ministry: Three face masks sold per person with passport in Kyrgyzstan

«We have distributed about 630,000 medical masks through pharmaceutical companies today,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing.

According to him, the maximum price for a mask is set at 10 soms. At the same time, only three masks are sold per person with passport. In addition, one of the domestic companies began their production on Monday. A contract was signed for production of 500,000 masks.

«Last night, the customer has already received about 70,000 masks. Deliveries will be carried out daily. A local company also launched production in Osh city,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/147108/
views: 70
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory condition
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Places of residence of returned pilgrims found out
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Two mobile laboratories sent to Jalal-Abad
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three more people turn to doctors with symptoms
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Volunteers ready to help senior citizens for free
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed in Batken
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
19 March, Thursday
14:17
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory condition Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory co...
14:10
SCNS: Five convicts voluntarily renounce jihadist ideology
14:06
Health Ministry: Three face masks sold per person with passport in Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Places of residence of returned pilgrims found out
13:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Two mobile laboratories sent to Jalal-Abad