Health Ministry: Three face masks sold per person with passport in Kyrgyzstan

«We have distributed about 630,000 medical masks through pharmaceutical companies today,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing.

According to him, the maximum price for a mask is set at 10 soms. At the same time, only three masks are sold per person with passport. In addition, one of the domestic companies began their production on Monday. A contract was signed for production of 500,000 masks.

«Last night, the customer has already received about 70,000 masks. Deliveries will be carried out daily. A local company also launched production in Osh city,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told.