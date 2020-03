«We plan to launch two mobile laboratories for coronavirus testing,» Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said at a briefing.

According to him, the laboratories are now working around the clock. It is planned to launch mobile laboratories in Jalal-Abad region. An experienced virologist was sent to south from Bishkek to assist colleagues.

The head of the Ministry of Health added that doctors are on duty 24 hours a day in each hospital and at Manas airport.