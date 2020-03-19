14:26
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three more people turn to doctors with symptoms

«We have clarified the information. At least 144 people arrived from Sharjah,» Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, 142 people have already been identified. They are completely isolated in hospitals and special quarantine zones.

Two more people left for Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan sent this information to colleagues.

«We took tests from 142 people. As of today, there are three positive cases about which we reported yesterday. Other citizens have a negative result. There are six people in the hospital — three positive and three more turned with symptoms. They all undergo treatment,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.

«An emergency situation regime has been announced in Suzak district. All measures are being taken, sanitary-epidemiological measures are being intensely conducted. Healthcare workers detect contact persons. These people are under surveillance at the place of residence,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.
link: https://24.kg/english/147101/
views: 189
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory condition
Health Ministry: Three face masks sold per person with passport in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Places of residence of returned pilgrims found out
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Two mobile laboratories sent to Jalal-Abad
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Volunteers ready to help senior citizens for free
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed in Batken
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
19 March, Thursday
14:17
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory condition Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory co...
14:10
SCNS: Five convicts voluntarily renounce jihadist ideology
14:06
Health Ministry: Three face masks sold per person with passport in Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Places of residence of returned pilgrims found out
13:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Two mobile laboratories sent to Jalal-Abad