Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three more people turn to doctors with symptoms

«We have clarified the information. At least 144 people arrived from Sharjah,» Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, 142 people have already been identified. They are completely isolated in hospitals and special quarantine zones.

Two more people left for Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan sent this information to colleagues.

«We took tests from 142 people. As of today, there are three positive cases about which we reported yesterday. Other citizens have a negative result. There are six people in the hospital — three positive and three more turned with symptoms. They all undergo treatment,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.

«An emergency situation regime has been announced in Suzak district. All measures are being taken, sanitary-epidemiological measures are being intensely conducted. Healthcare workers detect contact persons. These people are under surveillance at the place of residence,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.