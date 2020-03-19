Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Volunteers ready to help senior citizens for free

Young people will provide free assistance to elderly people living in Bishkek who are at coronavirus risk. Askar Almaz uulu put forward the initiative.

According to him, there are many people among the city residents, who do not have an opportunity to ask someone to go to a store or to a pharmacy for medicines or food.

«Coronavirus is dangerous for seniors aged from 50 years and above, and the most effective way not to infect yourself and others is self-isolation — quarantine. It turns out that in order to protect themselves and the country, the elderly need to stay at home. We offer our help to the people who are most susceptible to the virus. Until quarantine is introduced in Bishkek, each of us can help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus,» Askar Almaz uulu said.

We are ready to come to you for free or bring everything you need, just go to a store for bread. Askar Almaz uulu

Citizens who need help can call and send a message via WhatsApp: 0701102552; 0700620009.