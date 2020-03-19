11:24
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections

Representatives of 14 political parties appealed to the Karakol Territorial Election Commission with a request to postpone local elections, which, according to a presidential decree, should be held on April 12.

Participants of the election campaign believe that the elections must be postponed in connection with the threat of spread of coronavirus.

According to the authors of the initiative, it is more expedient to postpone the campaign to a later date.

Earlier, deputy Natalya Nikitenko spoke for postponing not only local, but also parliamentary elections. The deputy Akylbek Japarov also believes that the date of the election of deputies to local councils should be postponed.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.
link: https://24.kg/english/147051/
views: 93
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova
Elections 2020: 6,745 citizens registered in Tokmak for two months
Mass registration of citizens in cities before local elections continues
Local elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 64.2 million soms
Kyrgyzstan holds local elections
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
19 March, Thursday
11:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 million soms Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 mill...
10:52
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
10:38
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections
10:27
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
10:20
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus