Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections

Representatives of 14 political parties appealed to the Karakol Territorial Election Commission with a request to postpone local elections, which, according to a presidential decree, should be held on April 12.

Participants of the election campaign believe that the elections must be postponed in connection with the threat of spread of coronavirus.

According to the authors of the initiative, it is more expedient to postpone the campaign to a later date.

Earlier, deputy Natalya Nikitenko spoke for postponing not only local, but also parliamentary elections. The deputy Akylbek Japarov also believes that the date of the election of deputies to local councils should be postponed.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.