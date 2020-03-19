Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus

The southern capital of Kazakhstan will be completely closed on March 22. Tengrinews.kz reports.

As noted, 72 hours were given to Almaty residents to return home from other regions. Residents of other regions also have 72 hours to leave the city.

«From 00:00 on March 22, all railway and air traffic to Almaty and from the city will be completely stopped,» the First Deputy Head Yerlan Kozhagapanov said at a special briefing.

The exception will be international flights.

The state of emergency in Almaty and Nur-Sultan is in force from 00:00 on March 19. Earlier it was reported that 27 roadblocks will be set up at all entrances to the city.

According to the latest data, 36 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kazakhstan, 18 — in Almaty and 18 — in Nur-Sultan.