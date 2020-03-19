09:52
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed in Batken

Large markets will be closed in Batken. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the central bazaar of Batken, as well as markets in Samarkandek and Kara-Bak villages in Batken district and in Halmion in Kadamdzhai district, have been already closed.

Other markets located in the region and the district will also be closed due to coronavirus.

The press service recalled that mini markets and food outlets will continue their work.
