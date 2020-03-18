18:39
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus

As a result of repeated tests, medical workers of the quarantine center confirmed absence of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess cruise ship. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the USA and Canada keeps in touch with the citizens of Kyrgyzstan — passengers of Grand Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined at the coast of California (USA).

On March 13, two Kyrgyzstanis were evacuated from the ship to a specialized center in the state of Georgia (USA) for further quarantine.

According to preliminary data, Kyrgyzstanis will be able to return home after quarantine (14 days).
