19 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Delhi stuck at Almaty airport

There are 19 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have returned from Delhi at Almaty Airport. The Republican Emergency Response Center for coronavirus reported.

According to the center, they can not leave for Kyrgyzstan, because Kazakhstan has closed borders for foreigners. The center added that the same fate awaits other tourists from Kyrgyzstan, who planned to return through the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reached an agreement with the Kazakh side on transportation of the compatriots — a transfer will be organized for them,» the center said.