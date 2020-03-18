15:36
National Bank continues to sell dollars on foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the third intervention for a month. Its official website says.

The day before, the bank sold $ 1.6 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 34.8 million with settlements other than the date of the transaction. As a result, since the beginning of the month, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 106 million to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.

In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted six interventions, selling dollars. In total, $ 143,450 have been sold on the foreign exchange market.
