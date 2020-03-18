14:05
Musical band from Bishkek to perform on Red Square in Moscow on May 9

A musical band from Bishkek will perform at a gala concert in Moscow in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Esen Saliev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the musicians decided to send their work for competitive selection. «At least 410 applications from 76 countries of the world were received for consideration by the expert council. And yesterday we received joyful news that we were invited to celebrate the Victory Day with the whole world on May 9 in Moscow. It is a great honor and pride for us to stand on the international stage of the festive concert, as well as to take part in the Immortal Regiment and other festive events dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism in the World War II,» Esen Saliev tells.

According to him, the song is called «Memory», it is dedicated to the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War. «My friends and I devoted this song to the memory of our heroes who died on the fronts of the war for our peaceful and free life. We kneel down and bow our heads. It is performed by the famous doctor of Kyrgyzstan Turat Kasymbekov, the talented author of this song Emil Egenn, Daniyar Kazakov and Esen Saliev,» he wrote.
