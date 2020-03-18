Number of infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan rises to 32 people

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 32 people. Press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

According to the ministry, five more new cases of coronavirus have been registered: four — in Almaty, one — in Nur-Sultan.

«Up to date, 32 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, 15 of them in Almaty and 17 — in Nur-Sultan,» statement about epidemiological situation on coronavirus as of 16:00 on March 17 in Kazakhstan says.

The government of Kazakhstan introduces quarantine in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.