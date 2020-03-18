At least 1,200 people quarantined at home due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,228 people are under medical supervision at the place of their residence in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the republic reported.

In addition, 321 people are under medical supervision at temporary observation points. All of them are in satisfactory condition.

«Already 1,265 people have been discharged from a 14-day observation at the place of residence. At least 1,724 people have been tested for the virus. All of them have negative results,» the center stressed.