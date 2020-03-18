Health Minister urges Kyrgyzstanis not to panic because of coronavirus

«The main thing in today’s situation is not to panic. In addition, strict discipline and self-discipline are important,» Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said at a briefing today.

According to him, the three detected cases of coronavirus are imported. To prevent the virus from spreading, people need to be careful. If citizens visited one of the countries with unfavorable coronavirus situation or had contacts with sick people, then they should immediately inform doctors about it.

«You should not leave the house in no case and must immediately isolate yourself, call the doctors. They are working around the clock. Do not go anywhere until the doctors come. Doctors have standard algorithms,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev stressed.