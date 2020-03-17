16:46
EAEU to take joint measures to combat spread of coronavirus

Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will take joint measures to combat coronavirus. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said.

In particular, the EEC Council decided to nullify or lower duties on certain medical products that are used to prevent and control the virus. The decision was made based on the results of consideration of the proposals of the Armenian and Kyrgyz parties on the development of agreed measures and recommendations in connection with spread of COVID-19.

«In the near future, experts of the parties will agree on a specific list of goods necessary to prevent spread of the virus,» Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the EEC, said.

In addition, the council members instructed the EEC Board to form a working group to take operational measures and exchange information in order to ensure macroeconomic stability, mutual trade in goods and freedom of labor movement in the EAEU space in the context of the spread of coronavirus.
