15:15
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Cafes with over 50 seats to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan for three weeks

It was decided to shut down cafes and catering outlets with more than 50 seats in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Altynai Omurbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, the decision is temporary and will be valid for three weeks. Earlier, the Cabinet recommended to abandon mass cultural events. This recommendation is obligatory now.

«The government decree dated March 12, 2020 said about prohibition of cultural events and was of recommendatory nature for organizations that provide services in the restaurant business and others. Today, we make adjustments, and now it is proposed to ban holding of cultural events of a family and staff nature in restaurants. Work of catering outlets with more than 50 seats is also limited. Other forms of work will be used, like in other countries, for example, delivery to a consumer,» Altynai Omurbekova told.
link: https://24.kg/english/146765/
views: 76
Print
Related
High alert regime introduced in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
Cinematica network suspends work
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 13 in Kazakhstan
Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries
First test of experimental coronavirus vaccine starts in USA
Russian Tomsk city suspends bus service to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
Coronavirus pandemic: Prosecutors check observation points, hospitals
Kyrgyzstan to shut down cinemas, nightclubs, computer clubs due to coronavirus
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
17 March, Tuesday
15:09
High alert regime introduced in Bishkek High alert regime introduced in Bishkek
14:38
Cafes with over 50 seats to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan for three weeks
14:24
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
14:19
Cinematica network suspends work
14:08
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 13 in Kazakhstan