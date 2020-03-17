13:43
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Russia closes border for foreigners and stateless persons from March 18

Russian authorities will temporarily ban foreign citizens and stateless persons from entering the country. The restriction will be valid from March 18 to May 1, 2020. Website of the Government of the Russian Federation says.

According to it, the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed the situation related to the novel coronavirus with the Prime Ministers of Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan over the phone.

Mikhail Mishustin informed the Heads of Government that the borders would be closed to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent spread of coronavirus.

An exception will be made for diplomats and consuls, truck drivers, crews of aircraft, trains and ships, permanent residents of Russia, transit airline passengers and those arriving in the country due to the death of a close relative.
link: https://24.kg/english/146724/
views: 119
Print
Related
Russian Railways cancels all trains to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Russian Tomsk city suspends bus service to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Russia promises usual deliveries of fuel, lubricants, food, other goods
Heads of Government of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk over the phone
Vladimir Putin tells about ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia
President Jeenbekov tells about improvement of conditions for migrants in Russia
Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov open Cross-year of two countries
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses security issues with Dmitry Medvedev
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
17 March, Tuesday
13:28
Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries
13:15
First test of experimental coronavirus vaccine starts in USA
12:57
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: Local elections could be postponed
12:47
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
12:44
Patrol police formed in Osh city