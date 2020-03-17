Russia closes border for foreigners and stateless persons from March 18

Russian authorities will temporarily ban foreign citizens and stateless persons from entering the country. The restriction will be valid from March 18 to May 1, 2020. Website of the Government of the Russian Federation says.

According to it, the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed the situation related to the novel coronavirus with the Prime Ministers of Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan over the phone.

Mikhail Mishustin informed the Heads of Government that the borders would be closed to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent spread of coronavirus.

An exception will be made for diplomats and consuls, truck drivers, crews of aircraft, trains and ships, permanent residents of Russia, transit airline passengers and those arriving in the country due to the death of a close relative.