Russian Railways cancels all trains to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Russian Railways company restricted crossing of the border of Kazakhstan (through the territory of which all railway routes between Russia and Kyrgyzstan pass) for all citizens since March 16, 8.00 with the exception of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who had previously left for the territory of a foreign state, upon their return to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Kazakhstanis traveling abroad for treatment upon submission of supporting documents of healthcare institutions; foreigners who previously entered the territory of Kazakhstan for their departure from the country. Official website of Russian Railways says.

Thus, only citizens of Kazakhstan returning home and citizens of other states leaving the Republic of Kazakhstan will be able to use the trains departing after March 16 and moving in transit through the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Through-traffic between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and back will not be possible for citizens of these countries, who do not have close relatives in Kazakhstan or a residence permit in this republic.

«Attention! In connection with the spread of coronavirus, some states have imposed restrictions on transport communications across their borders. Passenger trains traveling through the territory of these countries may be temporarily canceled or will follow a changed route. In some cases, special conditions for transportation of passengers are introduced,» the company says.

Russian Railways canceled trains to 17 states, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in Kazakhstan since March 16 due to coronavirus.
