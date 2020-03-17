U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan suspends visa services due to coronavirus

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended interviews for obtaining a non-immigrant visa from today, the diplomatic mission reports.

The Embassy explains that in connection with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has suspended interviews for obtaining non-immigrant visas in many countries around the world. This restriction does not apply to diplomatic / official types of visas, as well as interviews for immigrant visas.

«The Embassy will resume provision of visa services as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, at the moment it cannot voice an exact date,» the press release says.

All interview appointments scheduled for March 17 and later are canceled.

Earlier, the United States introduced restrictions on the issue of visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.