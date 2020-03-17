12:12
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan suspends visa services due to coronavirus

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended interviews for obtaining a non-immigrant visa from today, the diplomatic mission reports.

The Embassy explains that in connection with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has suspended interviews for obtaining non-immigrant visas in many countries around the world. This restriction does not apply to diplomatic / official types of visas, as well as interviews for immigrant visas.

«The Embassy will resume provision of visa services as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, at the moment it cannot voice an exact date,» the press release says.

All interview appointments scheduled for March 17 and later are canceled.

Earlier, the United States introduced restrictions on the issue of visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/146707/
views: 134
Print
Related
Employee of U.S. Embassy hits student in Bishkek and runs
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan warns against fraud in Green Card Lottery
US Embassy car traffic accident: no injured registered
Traffic accident involving US Embassy car occurs in Bishkek
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
17 March, Tuesday
11:56
Russian Tomsk city suspends bus service to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Russian Tomsk city suspends bus service to Kazakhstan...
11:12
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan suspends visa services due to coronavirus
10:59
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
10:39
Russian woman orders drugs from Kyrgyzstan under the guise of diet pills
10:24
Teenager with knife and cartridges detained in Bishkek
16 March, Monday
18:01
President discusses budget savings due to coronavirus with Finance Minister
17:48
Local elections to take place on due date in Kyrgyzstan