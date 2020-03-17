Russian woman orders drugs from Kyrgyzstan under the guise of diet pills

Employees of the Irkutsk customs, together with the regional FSB department, found about 3,000 capsules with sibutramine in a parcel sent from Kyrgyzstan to a resident of Bratsk. Presence of the narcotic substance in the pills was confirmed by experts, Russian media reported.

«Jars with capsules with the inscription «Royal B-lite», various blisters with capsules labeled «B-lite», Fatzorb, Lipotrim, «Lipoxin for weight loss», «Perfect weight loss» were found in the parcel. The total weight of the capsules was about 1.4 kilograms. As a rule, these drugs are used by citizens who want to lose weight quickly,» the message says.

Recipient of the parcel explained that she planned to sell these drugs at a point of sale in Bratsk. A criminal case was opened against her. The woman faces up to seven years in prison with a fine of up to 1 million rubles.