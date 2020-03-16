President discusses budget savings due to coronavirus with Finance Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received a Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

They discussed the current situation with implementation of the republican budget and measures to save budgetary funds amid the situation associated with the spread of coronavirus in neighboring countries and in the world.

Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva noted that taking into account the existing risks, according to forecasts, the implementation of the republican budget for 2020 may amount to about 85 percent of the previously approved plan. According to the results for January — February, it amounted to 96 percent.

«As she stressed, various options for saving budget funds are being considered after the last meeting of the Security Council. The cost plan has been adjusted to prioritize priority activities. All state bodies and local governments were recommended to take measures to save and efficiently use budgetary funds by reducing non-priority expenditures until the situation stabilizes,» the statement says.

In addition, there are active negotiations with the donor community, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions, to provide resources to support the republican budget.

«The head of state emphasized once again that the country should be prepared for the threats and challenges associated with the spread of coronavirus in the world. He noted the need to switch to the republican budget cost-saving regime until the situation in the region and in the world is stabilized,» the presidential press service said.

At the same time, Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the cost-saving regime should not affect measures in the framework of the country’s digital transformation, judicial reform, law enforcement reform, including ensuring road and public safety, and reconstruction of emergency schools. The President also noted the special need for the state to fulfill all social obligations on payment of salaries, allowances, pensions and other social benefits.