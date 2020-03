The Government of Kyrgyzstan will set limit prices for basic foodstuffs today. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told today at a briefing.

According to him, prices will be determined for each region. This will be done to prevent unreasonable increase in the cost of products. Those who decide to sell goods above the set price will be punished.

«We will set prices. If someone tries to sell goods above this cost, please inform us,» the Prime Minister said.