Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan asks China for help in fight against virus

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health were recommended to negotiate with China over possible assistance to Kyrgyzstan in responding to coronavirus. This decision was made following a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format.

Related news Number of infected with coronavirus outside China exceeds 88,000 people

State bodies were also recommended to conduct negotiations with neighboring states and create joint platforms for coordination measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus and maintaining economic activity in the region. In addition, it is necessary to conduct comprehensive consultations with domestic and foreign entrepreneurs on the current situation with making proposals that contribute to reducing the level of decline in economic activity.

It is recommended to provide support to exporters of domestic products, as well as comprehensive assistance to carriers, transport and logistics companies. Government agencies should constantly work with large retail chains to monitor the consumption of socially important food products and take the necessary assistance measures in case of a sharp increase in demand for them.

«It is necessary to provide sufficient funding from the republican budget for measures to ensure food security, as well as to combat the spread of coronavirus. In addition, it is recommended to conduct explanatory work with owners of trade and market complexes to ensure unhindered access of farmers to sale of their own goods to provide the population with sufficient amount of food products,» the presidential press service said in a statement.