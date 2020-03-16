Number of infected with coronavirus grows to 4 people in Uzbekistan

Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday in Uzbekistan; the total number of people infected in the country rose to four. Press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Earlier, the ministry informed that a citizen of Uzbekistan who returned from France tested positive for coronavirus. Later, the Ministry of Health clarified that it is a woman.

«Three more cases of coronavirus have been detected. The son and daughter of the patient infected with coronavirus also have the virus,» a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said. Their age is not specified. The press service added that a citizen of Uzbekistan, who arrived in the morning of March 15 from Istanbul, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Uzbekistan closes transport communication with other countries due to coronavirus. It was previously reported by the Prime Minister of the republic Abdulla Aripov.

«In order to further prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, it was decided to temporarily cancel the transport communication with other countries,» the media quoted Abdulla Aripov as saying.

All educational institutions were closed in Uzbekistan, and all mass events to celebrate Nooruz will be canceled.