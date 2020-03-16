13:22
Uzbekistan stops transport communication with other countries due to coronavirus

Uzbekistan suspended transport communication with other countries due to coronavirus. The Prime Minister of the Republic Abdulla Aripov told.

«In order to further prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, it was decided to temporarily cancel transport communication with other countries,» the media quoted Abdulla Aripov as saying.

All educational institutions are closed in Uzbekistan from March 16, and all mass events to celebrate Nooruz are canceled.

Earlier it was reported that a citizen of Uzbekistan tested positive for coronavirus. The man came from France.
