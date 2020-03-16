10:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

SDMK introduces restrictions on Friday prayers due to coronavirus pandemic

An emergency meeting of the Ulema Council of the Kyrgyz Republic was held at the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. There was one question on the agenda — danger of spread of coronavirus.

The Ulema Council issued a fatwa (decree) — to temporarily cancel preaching before azan, reduce reading of hutba, and also read short surahs during praying, reduce the time for duva and zikra after praying.

The SDMK also imposes restrictions on attendance of the prayers by the elderly people, women and children.

The Ulema Council recommends temporarily giving up handshakes, to do washing at home (before coming to the mosque), install special washstands for disinfection in mosques, wear masks and immediately disperse after prayer.

All religious events and courses are temporarily suspended.

«Madrasahs, Islamic institutes will be temporarily closed if, taking into account the situation, there is a decision of the Ministry of Education,» the SDMK informed.

Recall, by the decision of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, all schools and higher education institutions of the republic are closed for three-week quarantine from March 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/146548/
views: 80
Print
Related
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 5,400 people
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus
Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Economy suffers losses due to coronavirus
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Monday
10:16
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
10:09
Kyrgyzstan has lowest level of state debt per capita among EAEU countries
09:44
No obstacles for movement of goods across border with Kazakhstan
09:37
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
09:25
SDMK introduces restrictions on Friday prayers due to coronavirus pandemic
15 March, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz for 2 months. What American likes about relationships in local families
14 March, Saturday
17:04
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
13:27
Unknown men attack patrol police inspector in Bishkek
13:17
Only 4.4 million Kyrgyzstanis registered at place of residence
13:11
At least 954 candidates registered for election to rural councils