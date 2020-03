Nomination of candidates for participation in the election of deputies to rural councils has completed in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Election Commission reported.

At least 954 candidates registered for 375 seats, 296 of whom are women.

«At least 30.92 percent of women will participate in the elections. 48 candidates were nominated by political parties; the rest are self-nominated. The documents of the candidates will be checked within 10 days,» the CEC said.