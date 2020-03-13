Kyrgyzstan not to postpone population census due to coronavirus

Population and housing census planned for 2020 will not be postponed in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the National Statistical Committee reported.

In connection with the spread of coronavirus, the National Statistical Committee ensured informing of participants of a seminar about the main measures of protection against the virus.

«It is recommended to carry out wet cleaning and airing in the rooms, where census-takers are trained, observe personal hygiene, the distance between participants and, if possible, protect the respiratory organs by medical masks,» the organization stressed.

The population census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, and in remote areas — from March 20 to April 20.