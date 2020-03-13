16:54
Smuggling of medical masks from Kyrgyzstan for 1.4 million soms prevented

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan tried to smuggle about 100,000 medical masks to Kazakhstan. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On March 13, border guards of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint prevented smuggling of medical supplies to the neighboring country.

«A citizen of Kyrgyzstan I.K., 33, arrived at a checkpoint by Volvo. Medical masks without accompanying documents, hidden under bags with dried fruits, were found in the vehicle during search,» the message says.

The total cost of the goods amounted to more than 1,400 million soms.

According to a government decree dated February 3, 2020, a temporary ban was imposed on the export of medicines and medical supplies from the territory of Kyrgyzstan for a period of six months.

«After drawing up the necessary documents, the driver and the cargo were handed over to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further proceedings,» the Border Service said.
