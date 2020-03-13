16:54
Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quarantined

Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia arrived in Bishkek. Deputy Director of the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Bakhtiyar Shakirov told at a press conference.

He noted that 654 Kyrgyzstanis performed a small hajj, and due to the fact that Saudi Arabia closed the airspace, they had problems with return to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«After negotiations, we have managed to return 651 pilgrims, three of them still stay there under the supervision of doctors. They are elderly, they felt sick,» he said.

According to him, they have passed an appropriate examination and are quarantined at home.

The number of infected with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, according to recent data, is 45 people.
