Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quarantined

Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia arrived in Bishkek. Deputy Director of the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Bakhtiyar Shakirov told at a press conference.
«After negotiations, we have managed to return 651 pilgrims, three of them still stay there under the supervision of doctors. They are elderly, they felt sick,» he said.
According to him, they have passed an appropriate examination and are quarantined at home.
The number of infected with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, according to recent data, is 45 people.