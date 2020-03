Kyrgyzstan suspended flights to Iran. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Akyshev told.

According to him, the flight Tehran — Dushanbe — Bishkek — Tehran was opened in December 2019.

«The flight has been suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic. But Aeroflot and Turkish airlines did not completely stop the air travel, but simply limited it. Our citizens arrive in the country via the airlines,» said Kurmanbek Akyshev.