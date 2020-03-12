18:04
HIV-positive children motivated to undergo treatment by money

Children with HIV are motivated to undergo treatment by cash payments. Director of Partnership Network Association Aibar Sultangaziev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the amount of payments ranges from 800 to 1,200 soms per month. «In 2018, all adults living with HIV voluntarily refused motivational payments in favor of children, because the amount is small and the children need it more,» Aibar Sultangaziev said.

«Most of the children are from vulnerable families. They don’t have money to go to testing on time, to buy children better food. In order to somehow support the immune system, such material support is provided,» he explained.

More than 650 HIV-positive children are registered in Kyrgyzstan.
