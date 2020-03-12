Kyrgyzstan restricts mass events amid coronavirus threat

The Kyrgyzstan’s government has introduced a temporary restriction on mass events until the situation with coronavirus improves. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The ban applies to cultural, sports and other public events. The decision was made to prevent the threat of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the country’s population.

Individuals and legal entities working in the field of trade, services and public catering were recommended to refrain from holding and participating in public events.

In addition, they are advised to install sanitizers, air purifiers in rooms and halls, providing employees and visitors with disinfectants.

Ministries, state committees, administrative departments, offices of government plenipotentiaries in the regions, local state administrations and local authorities were instructed to take measures to provide institutions, providing state and municipal services to the population, with disinfectants.