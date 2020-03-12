Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 7,108. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

As of today, 126,135 cases of the virus have been registered all over the world.

The number of dead reached 4,630 people, recovered — 68,216.

The highest number of the infected is still in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,781 cases of the infection, 3,056 dead and 50,298 recovered.

At least 45,200 cases in 114 states have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Italy (12,462), Iran (9,000), South Korea (7,755), France (2,284), Spain (2,277) and Germany (1,966).

The World Health Organization announced global coronavirus pandemic.