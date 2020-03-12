15:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 7,108. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

As of today, 126,135 cases of the virus have been registered all over the world.

The number of dead reached 4,630 people, recovered — 68,216.

The highest number of the infected is still in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,781 cases of the infection, 3,056 dead and 50,298 recovered.

At least 45,200 cases in 114 states have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Italy (12,462), Iran (9,000), South Korea (7,755), France (2,284), Spain (2,277) and Germany (1,966).

The World Health Organization announced global coronavirus pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/146303/
views: 25
Print
Related
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
WHO announces global coronavirus pandemic
USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek mosques disinfected amid coronavirus threat
Reasons for medical masks shortage in Kyrgyzstan announced
Impact of coronavirus on economy of Kyrgyzstan to be obvious in May
Dastan Bekeshev offers to ban business trips of deputies due to coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people
Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 113 states
Italy takes 2nd place in world in number of infected with coronavirus
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs
12 March, Thursday
14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 peo...
14:44
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
14:29
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
14:25
Death rate among HIV-positive children decreases in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Kyrgyzstanis win 17 gold medals at Dance Tournament in Moscow