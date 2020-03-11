Tolkunbek Abdygulov: Growth of demand for dollars caused by psychological factor

«As of today, external environment remains complex. High volatility is observed in the financial markets of the main partner countries of Kyrgyzstan,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing today.

According to him, the economy of Kyrgyzstan is characterized by strong connection with the EAEU countries in terms of trade. Therefore, there was an increased demand for U.S. dollars yesterday. This is primarily due to psychological factors. The population has access to all media, so, it turned out that the expectations of the population are directed to an upward trend.

«There are no major macroeconomic factors for the national currency to continue its depreciation in the future. It was a short-term emotional outburst. To regulate the situation, an intervention was conducted both in cashless and in cash forms. There are currently no problems with purchase and sale of dollars in Kyrgyzstan,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov stressed.