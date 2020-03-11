Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about border issues to residents of Leilek district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with residents of Leilek district and Sulukta in Isfana city today, on the second day of his working trip to Batken region. Press service of the president reported.

The head of state stressed that issues of Batken region and the border Leilek district in particular take a special place in his presidential activity. The state pays special attention to the social and economic development of the region.

He told local residents about the main directions in implementation of the state policy of regional development. He dwelt in detail on measures to improve the country’s investment climate, support local businesses, agricultural producers, automate the activities of tax and customs authorities, and expand domestic export potential.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about measures to resolve border issues, increase border security, implement irrigation projects, projects on providing the population with clean drinking water, projects in the field of power industry, healthcare, and education.

He also touched on projects implemented in all regions as part of the country’s digitalization.