One of arrested at rally for Sadyr Japarov - mentally ill person

One of the detained participants of the rally in support of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is registered as mentally ill person. His relatives reported.

It turned out that the young man left his house on February 29 and did not return. Relatives searched for him, but could not find.

According to the relatives, they saw a video from the rally in Bishkek on the Internet and identified their younger brother. According to them, the young man came to a protest by accident.

It is known that Tilekberdi uulu Aziz was arrested for a period of two months and is kept in the penitentiary facility No. 21. by the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held in Bishkek on March 2. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers; more than 20 police officers were injured.

Among others, the organizers of the protest rally were detained — the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, activist Amangeldy Artykov and ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev. The brother of Japarov was released after a preventive conversation.

Aggressive women attacked parliament employees who left the White House after a working day. One of them was identified and detained. She was also arrested for two months by a court order.