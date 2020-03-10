18:55
Logistics center, dairy plant to be built in industrial area of Batken

It is planned to build a logistics center, a milk processing enterprise, a company for processing of apricot, glass and reinforced concrete plants, as well as a slaughterhouse in industrial area of Batken. It was announced today during a working trip of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Batken region.

The total cost of the project for construction of a logistics center in Batken is 46.5 million soms.

It is planned to partially raise funds from the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund for its construction. Completion of the project is planned in 2021. After opening, up to 1,000 tons of various products can be stored in the logistics center. Completion of construction of the apricot processing plant is scheduled for 2020, the milk processing plant, glass factory and a slaughterhouse — in 2021, and the reinforced concrete plant — in 2022.

«In a conversation with local residents, the head of state stressed the importance of support for local entrepreneurs and creation of infrastructure for entry of domestic products into foreign markets, increasing the competitiveness of local producers’ products, and their quality,» the statement says.
