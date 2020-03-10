11:18
Arrived from Turkey Kyrgyzstani tests negative for coronavirus

A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who arrived from Istanbul and was placed under observation at the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital with fever, tested negative for coronavirus. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The Kyrgyzstani will be quarantined for 14 days.

«The condition of the citizen is satisfactory; he has no fever. A repeated test will be taken from him on the 13th day of quarantine,» the ministry noted.

Recall, the patient was taken to the hospital from Manas International Airport. Doctors discovered fever during check. He was hospitalized with ARVI diagnosis.
