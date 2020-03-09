Two Kyrgyzstanis stay on Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the USA and Canada received an official note from the Department of State with information that two citizens of Kyrgyzstan are on board the Grand Princess cruise ship. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The Embassy has established a direct contact with the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who noted that they feel good. All passengers are in their cabins.
The Embassy keeps the issue under control and maintains constant contact with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.