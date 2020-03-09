Police detain 5 citizens for disruption of march for women's rights

Law enforcement agencies identified and delivered to the police department those people involved in the provocations, and those who came into conflict with participants of the march for women’s rights. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek reported.

According to it, a protocol was drawn up in relation to five citizens under the article of the Code of Violations.

«Active search measures are underway to find out the whereabouts and detain other persons involved in the provocations,» the press service said.

Recall, Bishkek Feminist Initiatives organization planned to hold a march of solidarity on March 8. Activists began to gather on Victory Square. But the rally was disrupted by provocations. Police officers arrived at the scene and detained participants of the peaceful rally. About 50 people were taken to the police department. Participants received bruises and other injuries. The brutal crackdown of the peaceful rally took place against the backdrop of officials’ statements that «all the efforts of the authorities are aimed at ensuring women’s confidence in the future.»

Bishkek residents decided to hold another peaceful rally with the hashtag #netnasiliyu on March 10 at 12.00 at the monument to Urkuya. According to its initiators, one cannot respect the rights of some citizens of the country and violate the rights of the others. Many were outraged by the impunity of unknown men who attacked the march participants.