10:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

PM instructs to finalize anti-crisis measures plan due to coronavirus

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to finalize a plan of anti-crisis measures due to an outbreak of coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The head of Government stressed that the plan should include a list of specific short-term and long-term measures. The immediate tasks that the Government is facing are clear. It must mobilize all efforts in order to prevent a shortage of essential goods and an unjustified rise in prices for them. The second bloc is budget protection.

Related news
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products
«It is necessary to envisage a whole algorithm of actions to cover possible loss of income in connection with forced measures caused by an outbreak of coronavirus. Despite the difficulties encountered, the state must fulfill all social and other obligations to citizens in full and in all directions. Measures should also be taken to optimize costs,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the real picture of the market should be reflected in the anti-crisis plan, including taking into account the capabilities of the domestic business. Therefore, government agencies should more actively involve entrepreneurs in a joint search for effective solutions to emerging problems. In addition, it is necessary to ensure close and coordinated work with international partners for taking effective anti-crisis measures and the rational use of available resources.

«I instruct to promptly finalize the Anti-Crisis Action Plan taking into account the comments and suggestions made, as well as step up monitoring of prices in the food markets and in the retail network,» the prime minister said.

At a meeting of the Security Council, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov recommended the Government to carefully analyze the situation and implement a set of measures to support business, as well as consider the emerging opportunities for domestic entrepreneurs along with the risks and problems that have arisen.
link: https://24.kg/english/145848/
views: 92
Print
Related
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Kyrgyzstanis could be punished for hiding stay in countries with coronavirus
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers
Kyrgyzstan to launch production of medical masks
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
10:55
Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
10:46
About 50 participants of women's march taken to police department
10:36
Unknown men disperse women's solidarity march in Bishkek
10:28
State Registration Service tells about rarest names in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Kyrgyz women mostly live in rural areas and get married early
8 March, Sunday
13:00
Jennifer Tasker: Kurut is a good substitute for strong cheese