PM instructs to finalize anti-crisis measures plan due to coronavirus

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to finalize a plan of anti-crisis measures due to an outbreak of coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The head of Government stressed that the plan should include a list of specific short-term and long-term measures. The immediate tasks that the Government is facing are clear. It must mobilize all efforts in order to prevent a shortage of essential goods and an unjustified rise in prices for them. The second bloc is budget protection.

Related news Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products

«It is necessary to envisage a whole algorithm of actions to cover possible loss of income in connection with forced measures caused by an outbreak of coronavirus. Despite the difficulties encountered, the state must fulfill all social and other obligations to citizens in full and in all directions. Measures should also be taken to optimize costs,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the real picture of the market should be reflected in the anti-crisis plan, including taking into account the capabilities of the domestic business. Therefore, government agencies should more actively involve entrepreneurs in a joint search for effective solutions to emerging problems. In addition, it is necessary to ensure close and coordinated work with international partners for taking effective anti-crisis measures and the rational use of available resources.

«I instruct to promptly finalize the Anti-Crisis Action Plan taking into account the comments and suggestions made, as well as step up monitoring of prices in the food markets and in the retail network,» the prime minister said.

At a meeting of the Security Council, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov recommended the Government to carefully analyze the situation and implement a set of measures to support business, as well as consider the emerging opportunities for domestic entrepreneurs along with the risks and problems that have arisen.