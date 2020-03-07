14:49
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

A decision was made to temporarily ban youth and sporting events. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made to prevent infection with a coronavirus and its spread. The ban will be in force until the situation stabilizes.

«The corresponding order has already been given to the heads of institutions under the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports and regional departments. Dates of major events will be adjusted,» the statement said.

Earlier, any mass cultural events were banned in the country.
