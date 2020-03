As a result of 2019, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan accounts for the largest number of registered marriages and divorces. Data of the State Registration Service of the country say.

Last year, 13,524 marriages and 2,276 divorces have been registered in Osh region.

Bishkek takes the 2nd place with 7,916 marriages and 2,195 divorces.

The lowest number of marriages and divorces was registered in Talas region — 1,652 and 484, respectively.