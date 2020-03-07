13:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA

The film Delivery Man by a young Kyrgyz film director Kanat Omurbekov will be screened at the 47th Athens International Film and Video Festival in Ohio (USA). The Union of Filmmakers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The festival will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2020.

«The movie Delivery Man tells a story in the comedy genre. One day, a young guy, pretending to be a courier, steals a delivered parcel, and later receives a fateful punishment from the owner of the parcel,» the authors told.

It is reported that Kanat Omurbekov is a third year graduate student at the Ohio Film School and is a Fulbright scholar.
link: https://24.kg/english/145804/
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyz film Selkinchek to be screened at film festivals in Hong Kong and Munich
Acceptance of applications for IV Film Forum of Female Directors starts
Days and Centuries film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be screened in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film wins 3 awards at International Film Festival in Poland
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk wins two awards at Film Festival in Morocco
Film director from Kyrgyzstan awarded special prize at festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at Young Audience Film Festival in Poland
Film about deceased soldier of Alpha unit to be screened at festival in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at film festival in India
Aurora movie nominated for Oscar screened at Moscow Film Festival
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
7 March, Saturday
13:03
Highest number of marriages and divorces registered in Osh region Highest number of marriages and divorces registered in...
12:55
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals in Slovakia
12:48
Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA
12:35
Mayor of Kara-Suu resigns
12:30
Kyrgyzstanis could be punished for hiding stay in countries with coronavirus