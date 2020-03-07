Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA

The film Delivery Man by a young Kyrgyz film director Kanat Omurbekov will be screened at the 47th Athens International Film and Video Festival in Ohio (USA). The Union of Filmmakers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The festival will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2020.

«The movie Delivery Man tells a story in the comedy genre. One day, a young guy, pretending to be a courier, steals a delivered parcel, and later receives a fateful punishment from the owner of the parcel,» the authors told.

It is reported that Kanat Omurbekov is a third year graduate student at the Ohio Film School and is a Fulbright scholar.