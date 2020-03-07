At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,333 people have been tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

All the results are negative.

«At least 277 people are in observation points and hospitals, other 141 are under home supervision,» the ministry stressed.

The ministry added that 1,404 beds have been prepared for observation and possible hospitalization of people. In addition, those who came to Kyrgyzstan and were placed in observation are provided with personal hygiene kits: toothpaste, brush, towel, comb, shampoo, soap, wet antibacterial wipes, personal protective equipment, masks, hand antiseptics and disinfectants.