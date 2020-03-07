10:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,333 people have been tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

All the results are negative.

«At least 277 people are in observation points and hospitals, other 141 are under home supervision,» the ministry stressed.

The ministry added that 1,404 beds have been prepared for observation and possible hospitalization of people. In addition, those who came to Kyrgyzstan and were placed in observation are provided with personal hygiene kits: toothpaste, brush, towel, comb, shampoo, soap, wet antibacterial wipes, personal protective equipment, masks, hand antiseptics and disinfectants.
link: https://24.kg/english/145784/
views: 116
Print
Related
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers
Kyrgyzstan to launch production of medical masks
Kyrgyzstan not to introduce quarantine at educational institutions
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 30 mln soms for coronavirus prevention
Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,900 people for a day
SRS of Kyrgyzstan instructed to speed up issue of passports due to coronavirus
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
7 March, Saturday
08:58
Rallies ban: Mayor Aziz Surakmatov abandons unconstitutional initiative Rallies ban: Mayor Aziz Surakmatov abandons unconstitut...
08:45
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
08:39
Murder in Bishkek: Man who attacked his wife and son is ex-judge
6 March, Friday
18:04
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
17:53
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
16:38
Rallies banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek
16:15
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
15:50
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers