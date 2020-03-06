Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,900 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 2,959 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

As of today, 98,370 cases of the virus have been registered all over the world.

The number of dead reached 3,383 people, recovered — 55,398.

The highest number of the infected is still in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,592 cases of the infection, 2,931 dead and 41,996 recovered.

At least 17,800 cases in 89 states have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (6,284), Italy (3,858), Iran (3,513), Germany (545), France (423) and Japan (360).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.